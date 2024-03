More than 1,000 children have participated in seven tournaments in Africa over the past six months, marking the rise of this form of baseball, with the Olympafrica Foundation organising seven tournaments in seven countries during this period.

The popularity of Baseball5 in Africa continues to grow thanks to the successful collaboration with the Olympafrica Foundation, which has seen seven tournaments in seven countries over the past six months. Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Zambia, Uganda, Nigeria and Tanzania hosted these events.

In 2021, the WBSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Olympafrica Foundation and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA). A few years after the signing, a total of 1,134 children, 628 boys and 506 girls, participated in the events.

As part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the World Baseball Softball Confederation and ANOCA in 2021, the Olympafrica Foundation's mission is to promote the growth of baseball/softball in Africa using Baseball5 as a tool.

Very pleased to sign an important MOU today with ANOCA President Mustapha Berraf and Olympafrica CEO Alassane Diack for the development of baseball and softball in Africa. Looking forward to seeing Baseball5 explode across Africa. #GlobalGame pic.twitter.com/hZRW8bHljI — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) October 25, 2021

The growth plan includes the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, where Baseball5 is included in the sports programme as a long-term goal. Baseball5 is an inclusive and practical urban game. It's co-ed and can be played anywhere with only a ball as equipment, making it highly accessible to anyone who wants to play.

Zambia kicked off the tournament series on 4 August with 160 children (95 boys and 65 girls) participating in the tournament, which ended on 30 September. Côte d'Ivoire and Uganda hosted two tournaments with 160 children each, from 5 August to 11 November and from 2 September to 25 November respectively.

The number of children taking part was impressive in Tanghin (Burkina Faso), where two Baseball5 tournaments were held between October 2023 and January 2024, with a record number of participants (224), 112 boys and 112 girls, taking part in various events for schools and communities.

Another 100 boys and 60 girls participated in Baseball5 in Somone, Senegal from 17 September to 4 February, while Lagos, Nigeria hosted 65 boys and 45 girls in September. The growth of Baseball5 was also evident in Tanzania, where 80 boys and 80 girls participated in a tournament held in Kibaha from 28 August to 14 October.

Over 1,000 children will participate in seven tournaments over six months in Africa. WBSC

In October, WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Alassane Diack, CEO of the Olympafrica Foundation, and Mustapha Berraf, President of ANOCA. The three organisations agreed to promote sport and sport education in general in Africa and baseball/softball in particular.

The use of Baseball5 as a developmental tool in five Olympafrica centres and the goal of making it a competitive discipline across the continent were top priorities.

The MoU also included the promotion of social, economic and personal development through sport, especially for young athletes; the promotion of the values and ideals of the Olympic Movement; and the promotion of peace through common sporting interests, activities and cooperation.

The WBSC held Baseball5 courses for the directors of the Olympafrica centres at the Foundation's biennial meeting in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, in May 2023.