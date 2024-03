USA wrestlers had 3 Olympic quotas in women's wrestling and 4 out of 6 in freestyle wrestling after the 2023 World Championships. There was little doubt that they would secure the entire team for Paris 2024 by winning Olympic berths at the continental qualifiers, but if the women's team managed to secure three berths, the freestyle team failed in both weight classes.

Dominique Parrish (53kg), Kayla Miracle (62kg) and Amit Elor (68kg) reached the final in Acapulco and ensured the USA's presence in these weight categories, as the top two finishers in each category were awarded licences. The USA will have a full team at Paris 2024, as will Japan, who won all 6 places at the 2023 World Championships.

Hannah Taylor (Canada) was second at the 2023 Pan American Games and now qualifies for the Paris 2024. GETTY IMAGES

Canada also won 3 Olympic quotas in Acapulco with Hannah Taylor (57 kg), Ana Godinez (62 kg) and Justina Di Stasio (76 kg). Luisa Valverde (57kg) and Genesis Reasco (76kg) also qualified for Ecuador. Other women's wrestlers who qualified were Alisson Cardozo (Colombia) and Yusnylis Guzman (Cuba) in the 50 kg category, Betzabeth Arguello (Argentina) in the 53 kg category and Soleymi Caraballo (Venezuela) in the 68 kg category.

In contrast to the women's team, the USA freestyle wrestlers failed to fill the last two vacancies. Zane Richards (57kg) and Nicholas Lee (65kg) came to Acapulco as the main contenders, but Richards lost a close semi-final to Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz. Lee, who had only been crowned Pan American champion a few days earlier, lost to Mexico's Austin Gomez in the quarter-finals. Gomez went on to win the licence, while the USA will have one more chance to claim two vacancies at the World Qualifiers in Istanbul, Turkey, from May 9-12.

Cuba's Alejandro Valdes celebrates his victory at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago. GETTY IMAGES

Puerto Rico and Cuba took three quotas. Ethan Ramos (86 kg), Jonovan Smith (125kg) and Cruz joined Sebastian Rivera, who had already won a quota for Puerto Rico at the World Championships. Two-time World bronze medallist Alejandro Valdes Tobier (65 kg), Geandry Garzon (74 kg) and Arturo Silot (97 kg) qualified for the final and earned quotas for Cuba. Roman Bravo-Young (57 kg) was the other Mexican wrestler to earn a quota. Canada won two quotas in Acapulco with Alex Moore (86 kg) and Amar Dhesi (125 kg). Anthony Montero (Venezuela) reached the final of the 74 kg category and Luis Miguel Perez of the Dominican Republic won a licence at 97 kg.