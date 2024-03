In a collaboration between the Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU) and the recommendation of Panam Sports, the official launch of the first Pan American Taekwondo Championships in the U-21 categories has been announced. This initiative aims to strengthen and prepare the new generation that will compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The event, which will be held from 25-28 July at the Arteaga Gymnasium in the city of Querétaro, Mexico, will feature Kyorugi and Poomsae competitions for athletes under 21 years of age. It will also take advantage of the Cadet and Junior Pan American Championships, which will be held simultaneously on the same dates.

Juan Manuel López, president of PATU, expressed his enthusiasm for this new initiative, which aims to promote emerging talent in the Pan American region. "This championship marks an important milestone in our commitment to the development of young athletes. We are determined to provide them with the right platform to grow and compete on the world stage, with a focus on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles," he affirmed.

A notable feature of this championship is its open format, which is not limited to one place per country. National member federations will be able to send their best talent, encouraging the participation of young athletes and diversity of representation in the competition. This format will contribute to a high-level competitive atmosphere and provide an invaluable opportunity for the exchange of experience among emerging taekwondo athletes in the region.

Efforts are underway to obtain G-1 ranking status for the event from the World Taekwondo, which will further enhance its importance on the international calendar. With the support of the PATU and Panam Sports, the Pan American U-21 Taekwondo Championships is emerging as a pivotal event on the road to Los Angeles 2028 and is solidifying itself as a key platform in the Pan American Taekwondo Union.