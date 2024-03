Alasan Ann is set to become the first Gambian taekwondo athlete to compete at the Olympic Games. Ann reached the final of the African Qualifying Tournament in February to earn his place at the Paris 2024 Taekwondo Tournament.

The 23-year-old is ready to make history. "I'm still in shock that I'm going to the Olympics. It's been a dream of mine since I was 12 years old and it's still kind of surreal for me to see that dream come true," Ann told Fox 9.

Born in Maple Grove, Minnesota, Ann represented the USA at junior level. He won several medals in open tournaments and won the US Open in 2020. In 2021, he switched to represent Gambia, his father's homeland, as he had dual citizenship. He won a bronze medal in the +87kg category at the 2022 African Championships and competed in two World Championships.

Alasan Ann earned his place at Paris 2024 through continental qualifying. GAMBIAN NOC

A few months before the Olympic qualifying tournament, Ann was the victim of a random act of violence. He was accidentally shot in the leg in Minneapolis in November. "It was scary. You work so hard for something and it can be taken away like that," said Ann.

"My dreams were shattered in an instant. I was faced with uncertainty that left me hurting and uncertain about my future. Despite the doubts that clouded my mind, by the grace of God and the unwavering support of my family, coach, and well-wishers pushed me forward," Ann wrote on his GoFundMe profile, where he organised a fundraiser to help him travel to Paris.

Now the athlete is focusing on winning Gambia's first ever Olympic medal. "I can make history on the world stage and chase the ultimate prize: Olympic gold. It just goes to show that if you really work for something, if you really believe in it, no matter what the result is or what all the odds are. You really can make your dreams come true," Ann told Fox 9.