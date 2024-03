The Kyrgyzstan SAMBO Championship was held in Bishkek from February 23 to 25. About 300 athletes from different regions of the country took part in the competitions held at the Sports Palace named after Kozhomkul. Medals were awarded in Sport SAMBO and Combat SAMBO among both men and women.

The championship became a qualifying tournament for the formation of the national team of Kyrgyzstan, which will participate in international SAMBO competitions this year. It is gratifying that the stands of the Sports Palace were crowded with spectators. In addition, television viewers from all over the country watched the competition live,” noted the President of the Sambo Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aziz Ibraev. He also expressed confidence that the World SAMBO Cup, which will be held in Kyrgyzstan in mid-August, will be no less popular among spectators. The tournament will be one of the qualifying competitions for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China.

The national SAMBO championship was organised with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.