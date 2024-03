On Saturday, the latest changes made by football's governing bodies to improve player behaviour did not include a controversial sin bin trial involving blue cards. It was previously reported in February that blue cards would be tested as part of sin bin trials at higher levels of the professional game.

Details of the trial were believed to be published by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month. However, the trial details were delayed due to the negative response to the proposal from Premier League managers such as Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool and Ange Postecoglou from Tottenham. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Friday that he "wasn't aware" blue cards were intended to be used in the trial and said his organisation was "completely opposed" to the idea. "If the trials at the lower levels work, of course the conversation continues throughout the pyramid," said the English Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham after IFAB's annual general meeting near Loch Lomond, Scotland. "I don't think that was ever the intention for the trial to start in the Premier League."

🚨🔵 FIFA president Gianni Infantino: "Blue cards? This is a topic that is non existent for us".



"If you want a title it is: red card to the blue card. No chance, no way", told Sky UK. pic.twitter.com/1FkFvqtpT0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2024

In a survey conducted by YouGov, more than 800 people were asked what they think about blue cards. Overall, there are more fans interested in these new cards (43%) than in opposition (41%). The rest neither support nor oppose (13%) or they don’t know about that (3%). By 50% to 33%, younger football fans (18-34 years ago) are more open to the introduction of blue cards, while fans aged 35-54 (35% vs. 48%) are less enthusiastic. Over-55s are in line with the average (44% vs. 42%).

This new item would see players who have committed cynical fouls or dissent removed from the pitch for ten minutes. Two blue cards, or one blue card and a yellow card, would see the player sent off for the rest of the game.

Watch now: highlights of the 138th Annual General Meeting of The IFAB 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/6JnEG16E5M — The IFAB (@TheIFAB) March 2, 2024

In tournaments where the trial is implemented, goalkeepers will now have a maximum of eight seconds (currently rule says six) to possess the ball before facing sanction. If they exceed this time limit, the opposing team will be awarded either a corner kick or a throw-in from the spot parallel to the penalty area, rather than granting an indirect free-kick.

The additional two trials endorsed by IFAB aim to assist referees in managing player conduct more effectively. Referees are now empowered to establish designated areas solely for team captains and cooling-off zones to mitigate confrontations on the field.