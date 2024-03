Seven events in each emirate under the theme: "The United Arab Emirates Unite Us". This is the ninth year in a row that the authorities have tried to involve the whole of society in sport. It is a day of celebration. The main event, a running marathon along the Fujairah and Umbrella Corniche, will be organised by the Emirate of Fujairah.

The authorities announced the main events in each emirate at a press conference. There will be seven events, one in each emirate, with Fujairah hosting the main event, a walking marathon along the Fujairah Corniche and Umbrella Corniche.

Ajman will host the main event on the Heritage Trail, a two-hour walking event. The RAK Police General Headquarters will host the main event in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah at Al Qawasim Corniche, with various sports activities and a sports march. The main event in Sharjah will also be held at Kashisha Park. Various sporting events will be held in the Eastern and Central Regions. In the Emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, various sports activities and programmes will be held throughout the day.

The National Sports Day activities planned for Thursday 7 March were unveiled by the Executive Team. The initiative, themed "The United Arab Emirates Unites Us", will be held for the ninth consecutive year. The events will begin early on Thursday and will continue for 24 consecutive hours.

The announcement was made at the National Olympic Committee in Dubai. UAE NOC

The initiative is spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the National Sports Day Initiative.

The announcement was made at an event organised by the National Olympic Committee in Dubai. The event was attended by the National Sports Day Executive Team and various media representatives. The schedule and programme registered on the website uaenoc.ae/sportsday website was announced, with 189 sub-events organised by 75 governmental bodies and 59 private institutions with more activities to be added. The aim is to exceed the number of participants in the last edition, which reached 70,000.

Opening the press conference, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Salman, Member of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the National Sports Day Executive Team, stressed the importance of the initiative, which is a comprehensive national sporting event held throughout the year, involving young people, children, the elderly, individuals, institutions, entities and organisations.

The events will begin early on 7 March and will run for 24 consecutive hours. UAE NOC

Al Salman added: "We are gathered here today to announce the details of the 9th National Sports Day initiative, which will be held annually under the theme "The United Arab Emirates Unites Us", in response to the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The events will take place across the UAE for 24 consecutive hours on 7 March."

"A wide range of activities and other programmes will be organised. Each emirate will organise a main event. This will be the title of the initiative in that emirate and will be attended by senior officials. To ensure diversity and attract the largest number of participants from different age groups and sports, many sub-activities will also be organised, whether by official or private entities," he said.

Al Salman noted that the National Sports Day initiative aims to promote sport as a lifestyle to make the UAE a healthy and active society first and foremost. "We are pleased with the level of interaction and the number of people who have registered on the official National Sports Day website. This number is increasing by the day leading up to the start of the event next Thursday, 7 March, which promises to be a successful edition of the initiative," he concluded.