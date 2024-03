In exactly 364 days, the European Athletics Indoor Championships will take place at Omnisport in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands. The organisation has just announced former world-class athlete Dafne Schippers as event director.

Ticket sales for this internationally acclaimed indoor athletics event, themed "Moving People," began at 9 am on Wednesday 6 March. The race has begun for athletics fans to buy their tickets for the European Athletics Indoor Championships Apeldoorn 2025. All available regular tickets for Saturday and Sunday evening sessions are already sold out, but fans and all people interested should keep an eye on social media for updates. All regular tickets are on sale via www.apeldoorn2025.com.

In September 2023, the two-time world champion Dafne Schippers announced her retirement from elite athletics. Six months later, it is time for another big new challenge for the Rio 2016 silver medallist (200m), who will be the event director of the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships. "I have given myself a year to find out what I want to do now and where I will get new energy from. I think it's great to stay involved in this world, athletics is in my heart," she said.

Schippers is one of the best European sprinters of the century. GETTY IMAGES

"This task is a great honour. Half an hour's drive from home, such a big European Championships in my own country. I'm looking forward to it. As a child, I had to be dragged inside when I played outside, so I think it is very important for children to be more active and hopefully I can contribute to that," the former athletics icon added.

From 6 to 9 March 2025, the Omnisport Apeldoorn will be the centre of spectacular athletics and the Netherlands will once again turn orange for a fantastic elite sports event! An unforgettable experience where only the best European athletes come together to compete for European indoor titles.



Moving People and social activation

The ambition of the 2025 European Athletics Indoor Championships is to create an unforgettable and inspiring event under the motto "Moving People" and to further position the sport of athletics among the young and old.

The Netherlands won gold in the 4x400m at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow 2024. APELDOORN 2025.

The event will deliver a social activation programme to get people moving in a responsible way, including a running event to promote the sport and connect with the huge number of runners we have.

As well as setting a new standard in terms of quality and experience, the event aims to raise awareness of Europe's vitality and social cohesion: inspiring the young and protecting the elderly from loneliness. In 2025, the Netherlands will host a four-day elite sports party in a full Omnisport, including various side events that will be embraced by all Dutch fans.

The European Athletics Indoor Championships will be an opportunity to bring sport closer to the people, to implement innovative ideas in sport and to make a difference in society by getting and keeping people moving in a responsible way.

The Omnisport in Apeldoorn is a first class arena. APELDOORN 2025

Helga Witjes, deputy sports commissioner of the Province of Gelderland, sees many advantages in having such a major international tournament in the province. "We are looking forward to welcoming Europe's best athletes to our province in exactly one year's time. A major international sporting event is so much more than just the performances of top athletes," she said.

"It is about bringing people together and having fun. In the run-up to the event, we will get our residents moving with an extensive programme of activities in which everyone can participate. This will put Gelderland even more on the map as the sports province of the Netherlands," stressed Witjes.

Sunita Biharie, councilor for sports at the municipality of Apeldoorn, remarked: We are very proud that the European Athletics Indoor Championships will be held here in Apeldoorn, at Omnisport, next year. Athletics is very versatile and our supporting programme will certainly be as well. We also have an eye for cultural and social activities and an eye for all the different target groups in our city."