The stage is all set for the finals of the 8th Fazza Para-Archery World Ranking Tournament World Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024 - Dubai 2024, with some of the best archers set to shoot for the top honours at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds on Thursday.

Ahead of the finals, there was excitement and celebration for several teams as they secured quotas for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at the final qualifying event in Dubai with as many as than 230 archers from 56 nations taking part. Among the most prominent was Bangladesh, who won their first ever Paralympic quota.

Bangladesh's Joma Akter won one of the two spots on offer in the women's compound event, beating USA's Teresa Wallace in the play-off for the third place. "I am so ecstatic. I was very nervous when I started but gradually, I felt good with my shooting. It is a very proud moment for me to win a quota for my country. I will now train to be better," said the rookie archer Akter. Other nations who will be making their debut in Paris were Indonesia, who won their fifth quota - recurve women open, while Austria won their first quota for Paris 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Dubai is living a thrilling Para archery competition. MARK MADRID / LOC MEDIA / DCPD

Meanwhile, world and continental medallists including India's Rakesh Kumar (compound men open), Italy's Elisabetta Mijno (recurve women open), Czech Republic's Tereza Brandtlova (women W1), and Turkey's Oznur Cure (compound women open) and Aydin Yigit Caner (men W1) will all be in action in the W1, compound and recurve open finals of the Dubai 2024 Para Archery event.

Great Britain's Paralympic gold medallist Phoebe Paterson Pine will be in action in the women's compound open bronze medal match. India's Rakesh defeated USA's Kevin Polish 145-143 in an exciting semi-final in the men's compound open. Leading by two points, Polish shot a bad six in the final end to ruin his chances.

"I've heard that in archery, anything can happen in the last arrow and that's what happened today. I didn't expect it, but I'm very happy to be in the final," added the world champion from India.