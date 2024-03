The organisation, created to invest in and create opportunities for the PGA Tour, will include the legendary golfer and the bosses of the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Falcons. There are also a number of more active players on the board.

Boston Red Sox chief executive John Henry and Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank have joined the newly formed board of directors of PGA Tour Enterprises, as it was announced this week.

The group joins the PGA Tour, which was formed in January last year. In return, it will have a large number of owners of American sports teams. Strategic Sports Group (SSG) has invested $1.5 billion to create investment opportunities and growth for the tour.

PGA Tour Enterprises will be overseen by a 13-member Board of Directors. Its purpose is to manage and direct all commercial activities of the PGA Tour, with a focus on sponsorship and commercial opportunities, as well as new media and fan engagement. The Board will be made up of professionals from a variety of backgrounds.

There will be seven player directors and four SSG directors, including the head of Fenway Sports Group. They will be joined by Henry, President of MLB's Red Sox, Sam Kennedy, Vice President of the New York Mets, Andrew Cohen and Blank, owner of the NFL's Falcons and MLS's Atlanta United.

The PGA Tour Enterprises aims to enhance the capabilities of the PGA Tour. GETTY IMAGES

"Our role on the Enterprises Board will be focused on listening to the ideas of the Player Directors and working with them to ensure that the commercial growth of the sport is done in a way that creates the best possible product for the fans," said Henry. The board will also include the six current players on the PGA Tour Policy Board: Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Spieth.

The players wanted a liaison, a link to the director, and they chose former PGA Tour player Joe Ogilvie. He will now serve on the PGA Tour Policy Board and the PGA Tour Enterprises Board of Directors. Ogilvie and the Player Directors said in a statement: "We look forward to continuing to build the PGA Tour as the premier competition in professional golf."

"This is an opportunity for us to create something special. Something that not only adds value to the PGA TOUR, but also benefits and grows our fan base. We're ready to get started," the statement concluded.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Joe Gorder, an independent director on the Tour's Policy Board, have also been named to the Enterprises board. Monahan will serve as CEO of PGA Tour Enterprises. "Today's announcement marks another milestone for our company," said Monahan.

"We have arrived at a board of directors for PGA Tour Enterprises that has the right composition, the right expertise and the right balance needed to lead our organisation into the future," he pointed out. Woods will serve as vice chairman of the board, and a chairman will be elected at an upcoming meeting.

The PGA Tour Policy Board will expand from 12 to 14 members. Monahan and Ogilvie will join the group and negotiations are currently underway with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. On the table is a merger agreement based on a framework agreement. This was an initial plan presented by Monahan that caused some controversy last June.