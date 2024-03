European taekwondo athletes will have one last chance to earn a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in eight weight categories at the European Qualification Tournament in Sofia on 9 and 10 March.

Leading stars from the continent, including World champions Luana Marton and Marko Golubic, as well as European gold medallists Serbian Stefan Takov, Spaniard Cecilia Castro, Rio 2016 bronze medallist Milad Beigi Harchegani (Azerbaijan) and Refugee Athletes Dina Pouryounes and Kimia Alizadeh, are expected to compete at the European Qualifiers. In line with the Paris 2024 qualification system, the top two ranked men and women athletes in each weight category from Europe will qualify their NOC for the Olympic Games from the continental qualifying tournament, meaning eight men and eight women will have the chance to book their places in Sofia.

The women's under 57kg category is expected to be one of the most competitive at the qualifiers event. The 24-strong field includes Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Tatiana Minina, an individual neutral, and bronze medallist from the last Games Kimia Alizadeh.

Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Tatiana Minina will compete as Individual Neutral Athlete. GETTY IMAGES

The 2023 European junior champion, Serbian Ela Maric, will also be seeking a ticket to her first Olympics.Reigning world champion Marko Golubic of Croatia has been drawn in a loaded men’s -68kg field, which also features European Games silver medallist Imran Ozkaya of Germany and Hungarian Levente Josza, the winner of the 2023 Grand Prix final in Manchester. The men's -74kg category will also be closely watched, with two-time world champion Stefan Takov of Serbia hoping to secure a place in the men's -80kg, while Polish Olympian Aleksandra Kowalczuk leads the women's -67kg.

Dina Pouryounes and Kimia Alizadeh are among seven refugee athletes looking to improve their chances of qualification from the Continental Qualification Tournament.