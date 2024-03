Designed to promote experiences and opportunities that celebrate women in sport, the annual $10,000 AUD per year will be directly invested in programs across the Oceania region that promote inclusivity and gender equality.

The CGA received applications from more than 10 Pacific 2024 Games Associations, two of which will receive AUD $5,000 each to help achieve their goals. The Cook Islands Sports and National Olympic Committee (CISNOC) has been awarded a grant to support of the development of a documentary series on women in sport.

The series will highlight and promote the development, experience and success of female athletes, coaches, volunteers, and officials throughout the Cook Islands community. It will showcase previously untold stories and inspire girls and women of all ages to take on leadership roles in the community and promote positive sporting experiences.

"Receiving this grant is a significant achievement and a proud moment for our organisation as it provides all the financial support and resources needed to make this vision a reality," said Owen Lewis, Secretary General of CISNOC.

"We now have the opportunity to produce a compelling and inspiring series that celebrates the remarkable journeys and achievements of female athletes and sports personalities from the Cook Islands," he added.

Eleanor Patterson is one of the stars of Australian sport. COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA

"Ultimately, the impact we seek is far-reaching - to create a legacy that will continue to resonate and empower future generations, fostering a more equitable and inclusive sporting landscape in the Cook Islands,"Lewis added.

The Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) was also recognised for its application, which aims to reduce the stigma associated with menstruation and sport. The programme will provide education sessions on the importance of menstrual hygiene, promote the health and well-being of female athletes, and provide feminine hygiene products to those in need. VASANOC aims to use the initiatives as a means of empowering women to perform at their best without any barriers or limitations.

"This will be a huge benefit to our talented female athletes and we want to ease their difficulties. When our athletes can perform at their best, then the position of women in the community is enhanced," said Pamela Ryan on behalf of VASANOC.

CGA CEO Craig Phillips AM congratulated the successful applicants and highlighted CGA's commitment to the Oceania region and its efforts to reduce inequality.

Craig Phillips is the CEO of Commonwealth Australia. COMMONWEALTH AUSTRALIA

"International Women's Day is all about inspiring inclusion and the applications we received from across the Oceania region for the Empowering Women Initiative certainly did that," Phillips said.

"I congratulate the beneficiaries of our $10,000 investment in 2024 and look forward to growing the programme in the years to come. CGA is committed to diversity and inclusion, and we will continue to make every effort to support our colleagues across the region in their efforts to do the same," he pointed out.

The Empowering Women Initiative is being run for the first time this year and will serve as CGA's an annual commitment to providing greater access and opportunities for women through sport across the Oceania region.

The application window for 2025 will open in the last quarter of this year and will close on 31 January 2025. Further information will be made available at commonwealthgames.com.au.