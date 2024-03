The Dutch Open Sambo Championship was held on 2 March in the city of Dalfsen. More than 275 athletes from different countries took part in the competition. Medals were awarded in competitions for both very young participants, who are just starting out in SAMBO, and adult sambists.

"The championship started with fights between the youngest athletes. We were able to see the future of our sport - young participants from various European countries took to the mats," noted Secretary General of the Dutch Sambo Federation, tournament organiser Frederick Jan Ningbers.

"Next, it was the turn of the experienced athletes to show themselves in competitions in the adult sport Sport and Combat SAMBO competitions. I am happy to see that our favourite martial arts is developing in Europe, and the level of SAMBO athletes is rising," he added.

One of the stars of the competition was two-time World bronze medallist Sydney Sy of the Philippines. She won the gold medal in the senior women's +80kg. Her brother Chino Sy-Tancontian was the best in the senior men's +98 kg category.

Her father Paolo Tancontian, who is also president of the Philippine Sambo Federation, won a silver medal in the men's -98kg category. The Philippines also won another gold medal in the men's -88 kg category, with Ace Larida topping the podium. Aislinn Yap took bronze in the women's -80kg senior category.

The day after the end of the competition, the sambists took part in a training camp, and their mentors attended the International FIAS SAMBO Coaches Seminar. Coaches who successfully pass the exam will be awarded a Level 1 coaching qualification.