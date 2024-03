The controversy in Indian wrestling seems to have no end. As predicted, the decision by United World Wrestling (UWW) to lift the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has raised more questions in India and the Delhi High Court, has stepped in and said that the ad hoc committee will select the teams for the Asian Wrestling Championships and the World Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Bishkek, reports The New Indian Express.

Insidethegames has reported that the WFI has announced the dates for the Olympic trials on 10 and 11 March at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. WFI President Sanjay Singh has invited three protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat to participate in the trials. Meanwhile, the ad hoc committee appointed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which was formed after the WFI was banned by the Indian Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, had organised his trials on the same dates.

After the WFI announcement, Punia, Malik, Phogar and Satywart Kadian (wrestler, husband of Malik) approached the Delhi High Court to stop the WFI from organising the trials. On 6 March, the Delhi HC asked the WFI and the Sports Ministry to respond to the wrestlers' petition. WFI's counsel then assured the court that the circular would be withdrawn and that the action would not affect the rights and claims of the federation, reports Morung Express.

Taking note of the WFI's withdrawal, Delhi HC judge Sachin Datta said on 7 March that the Olympic trials would be conducted by the ad hoc committee. The wrestlers' petition, which alleges that the elections held on 21 December 2023 were conducted in violation of the Sports Act and asks the WFI to stop all activities related to the sport till the matter is resolved, will come up for further hearing on 26 April.