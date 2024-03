To celebrate the centenary of Lithuanian athletes' debut at the Olympic Games, the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania has launched the 100th Anniversary Walking Challenge of the Olympic Movement. More than 11,500 participants have already registered via the #walk15 mobile app.

This festive challenge encourages participants to walk in support of one of 28 Olympic sports, including breakdancing, which will make its debut at the upcoming Paris Olympics. Basketball has emerged as the most popular choice, with over 2,800 participants selecting this team. Other top choices include track and field athletics, cycling, swimming, and football.

Anyone can take part in the Olympic Movement's Centenary Walking Challenge by downloading the free #walk15 walking app from the App Store or Google Play. Dominika Banevič, the 16-year-old world and European champion who has secured a place at the Paris Olympics, is among those taking part in the challenge. She is competing for breakdancing, of course.

"In our free time, my mother and I love to walk around the Old Town of Vilnius, so during this challenge we will take steps together to support my beloved breakdancing team," Banevic stated.

The Walking Challenge organised by the Lithuanian National Olympic Committee. LNOC

Olympian Mindaugas Maldonis chose the canoe team: "We are currently on our way to the training camp in Portugal, but I have already planned how I will collect the Challenge Steps when I return to Lithuania: by taking a walk with my daughter," said the sprint canoeist.

The Lithuanian World Community (LWC) has also joined the initiative: "Both 100 years ago and up until today, the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania has remained the guiding star of sport in our country, illuminating the path of Nemunas land to the Olympic heights.

"The LWC is joining the initiative: we already have members from the USA, the UK and Ireland registered for the challenge," said Laurynas Misevicius, Chairman of the LWC Sports Affairs Commission.

The challenge will last for 100 days and registration is open until 7 June. On 8 June, during Olympic Day in Siauliai, the top 50 participants will be honoured. Those who reach one million steps will receive a virtual diploma from LNOC President and Olympic champion Daina Gudzineviciute and can redeem steps for prizes via the app's 'steps wallet.'