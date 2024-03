The University Sports Federation of Peru (FEDUP) announced that Lima has been selected to host the Pan American University Games, known as the FISU America Games Lima 2026, organised by FISU America, the Pan American University Sports Organisation.

The FISU America Games Lima 2026 will be a showcase for sporting excellence and camaraderie among university athletes from across the continent. This decision is a testament to Peru's commitment to university sport and its ability to host major sporting events.

PERÚ SERÁ SEDE DE LOS PANAMERICANOS UNIVERSITARIOS LIMA 2026

Nos complace anunciar que Perú ha sido seleccionado como la sede de los Panamericanos Universitarios Lima 2026, denominados FISU AMERICA GAMES LIMA 2026.



During the games, participants will be in competition in a variety of sports disciplines organised by FEDUP as part of the Universiada Arequipa 2024. The continental event's sports programme also includes fronton, handball, badminton, field tennis, cheerleading and skateboarding.

The selection of Lima as the host city of the FISU Americas Games Lima 2026 was achieved through the efforts and dedication of the FEDUP Board of Directors, who presented a strong proposal during the FISU Americas Assembly held in Mexico in 2022.