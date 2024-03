Eleven African teams have arrived and registered in Accra, Ghana to represent their countries competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) in the African Games. The sport is to feature in the programme for the first time from Sunday 10 to Monday 12 March.

Amateur MMA rules competition, under the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA), will join 6 other demonstration sports among 30 total disciplines. 8 of these will be holding qualifiers for this summer’s Paris 2024 Games.

The 13th edition of the four-year, multi-sport event runs from 8 to 23 March, organised by the African Union (AU), the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC) and the Supreme Council for Sport in Africa (SCSA).

Officially recognised in Africa by the Association of African Sports Confederations (AASC), GAMMA has 24 recognised and active member federations on the continent, including host federation the Ghanaian Mixed Martial Arts Association.

GAMMA’s vision is to see mixed martial arts formally recognised as a sport internationally by the Olympic movement and to one day enter The Olympic Games. Acceptance into the African Games provides a milestone for the sport as it advances MMA’s quest for recognition. As for Africa, the achievement is an accolade to Africa’s MMA’s athletes as the sport continues to grow across the continent.

Following the closure of registration, medical checks and weigh ins yesterday, the Tournament Draw takes place today (9 March) ahead of commencement of the matches on Sunday.

GAMMA President Alex Engelhardt. GAMMA

National federation representatives from Sierra Leone and Tunisia are also in attendance.

“We stand at a great moment for MMA as it is welcomed into the Olympic programme at the African Games in a first for the sport. Not only is this a tribute to the development of MMA in Africa and the efforts of our members, but a fantastic platform for African MMA athletes and one which will no doubt spur further growth. The learning curve has been steep for our young federations as to engaging with the processes of their sport ministries, National Olympic Committees and the Local Organising Committee to complete entry to an event of this scale, while as a demonstration sport, MMA is not eligible for financial support in most countries. Despite this, of GAMMA’s twenty-four nations, eleven countries will be fielding a team this time and putting a stake in the ground. We look forward to the commencement of competition on Sunday in the 2023 edition of the African Games and many more to come, in which MMA’s footprint is only set to grow,” GAMMA President Alex Engelhardt said.

LIST OF ATHLETES BY NATIONAL TEAMS

BENIN

Affognon Jhon-Kennedy - 83,9 Kg M

Dagnon Jean-Eudes Mahouton Renaud - 61,2 Kg Elite M

Houssou Michael Mahugnon - 83,9 Kg M

Sewanou Jacques Jouton - 70,3 Kg M

Song Holonou - 65,8 Kg M

BURKINA FASO

Gaoussou Sanou -120,2 Kg M

Israel Phinee Mano - 93,0 Kg M

Issa Boussim - 61,2 Kg M

Omar Tinta - 83,9 Kg M

Sibiri Ben Ali Toe - 93,0 Kg M

COTE D`IVOIRE

Aka Miezan Prince Mensan - 70,3 Kg M

Fanny Dago -120,2 Kg M

Germain Obou - 65,8 Kg M

Koffi Jean Francis N`Goran - 77,1 Kg M

Marcel Yao - 83,9 Kg M

Tidiane Coulibaly - 83,9 Kg M

EGYPT

AMR ALI - 70,3 kg | - 155 lbs M

Dalia Abodeff - 47,6 Kg F

Mohamed Ashaat - 93,0 Kg M

Mohamed Elsayed - 77,1 Kg M

MMA National Team of Egypt is preparing for the African Games. GAMMA

GHANA

Abubakari Winnie - 65,8 Kg Elite F

Akorli Jackson Dodzi - 61,2 Kg M

Ankrah Leticia Amanua - 47,6 Kg F

AryeeJoseph - 83,9 Kg M

Awudu Yussif Khalil - 77,1 Kg M

Boakye Elizabeth- 52,2 Kg F

Darko Salom - 70,3 Kg M

Entusah Mubarak Muhammed - 65,8 Kg M

EtrueJoseph - 61,2 Kg M

Kotoka Felix - 56,7 Kg M

Moladzah Augustine Kwabla- 70,3 Kg M

NianeOumar -120,2 Kg M

Nortey William Adom - 65,8 Kg M

Okaijah Perpetual - 56,7 Kg F



LIBYA

Felfel Muammar - 65,8 kg M

MAURITIUS

Idoo Bhojul Mohammad Ajmal - 93,0 Kg M

Ramzan Abdul Aziim - 77,1 Kg M

Rassool Bibi Oumee Hanee Meherin - 61,2 Kg F

Sookhoo Bhirsing - 56,7 Kg M



NIGERIA

Albert Idowu Lucky - 70,3 Kg M

Aziba Martins - 93,0 Kg M

Freddy Destiny - 70,3 Kg M

Eweh Emmanuel Benard - 65,8 Kg M

Eze Daniel Emeke - 83,9 Kg M

Gabriel Karo - 61,2 Kg M

Idowu Busayo Khadijat - 52,2 Kg F

Muzan Richard -120,2 Kg M

Obanla Joy Ebanda - 65,8 Kg F

ObeyaJohn - 77,1 Kg M

Onyeali Blessing + 72,6 Kg F

Peter Winifred Agara - 47,6 Kg F

SodiqOlanike Rasheeda - 61,2 Kg F



SUDAN

Mojahed Mohamedel Hassan Merghani Ahmed - 61,2 Kg M

Mossab Elfadil Abdelgadir Mohamedali - 70,3 Kg M



TOGO

Awassiou Welike - 61,2 Kg M

EkoueDouhadji - 77,1 Kg M

Sylvain Kokou - 65,8 Kg M



UGANDA

Mwesige Denis - 83,9 Kg M

Tugume Titus - 83,9 Kg M