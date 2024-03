The organisation, which will come into existence in 2023, continues on the basis of the rules laid down at the congress in Frankfurt last November. At that meeting, Boris van der Vorst was elected as the first President. Michael Müller, Sports Director of the German Boxing Federation (DBV), recently joined the Board of Directors.

The new, as yet unrecognised, organisation will continue to build on the foundations laid at its inaugural congress in Frankfurt in November 2023. The organisation was born in April following the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to expel the International Boxing Association (IBA) as the governing body of world boxing. "It was a very good congress. Now we are fully equipped to act," Michael Müller, sports director of the German Boxing Association (DBV), told the Deutsche Presseagentur, as reported by the Volksstimme.

It was at this congress that the first representatives of this association were elected. Its aim was to take over the reins of world boxing. The first president was the Dutchman Boris van der Vorst. 26 of the 27 national federations that have joined the organisation were present.

Boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics is currently under the control of the IOC itself. A decision has yet to be made. Just last week, the qualifying trials were held for the athletes to take part in the Olympic competition in the French capital. For the time being, a lot remains to be resolved. Boxing is not yet part of the Olympic programme for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The IOC will have to make a decision on the sport's governance. There is currently no organisation in charge of the sport, as the current IBA has been for decades. World Boxing is still not recognised by the IOC. Its efforts are directed towards this goal. Müller, as reported by the Volksstimme, is confident that this will happen: "If we do our homework well now, I am very sure," he said.

In any case, the boxers have so far managed to keep their dream alive, both in Tokyo 2020 and in Paris 2024, as boxing remains on the Olympic programme, managed by an IOC working group. What remains to be defined is what will happen after the Paris 2024 Games. The boxing world trusts that it will indeed be retained, given the appeal and essence of this discipline, which has always been closely linked to the Olympic movement, but this is still officially unknown.