The United States defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Women's Gold Cup to become the first CONCACAF versus CONMEBOL champions at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

Although Brazil were the better side, particularly in the opening 30 minutes, a superb header from Lindsey Horan late in the first half secured victory and a first title for Twila Argo Kilgore's USA side. "I'm very, very proud of the team right now," said Horan after being crowned champion of the tournament, which drew teams from across the Americas.

"We got the win, again. It was a tough game, Brazil challenged us in a different way. I'm really proud that we found a way to get a goal and finish the game and get a trophy," said the night's top scorer in Southern California. The tournament served as a warm-up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will be held in late July and early August.

The USA squad has been rejuvenated after being knocked out of last year's Women's World Cup in the round of 16. "Going into the Olympics, we'll see what they can do. I'm so proud because it looks like they're not young and inexperienced," concluded the 29-year-old midfielder, who plays for Olympique de Lyon in France's Division 1 Féminine.

The USA had previously beaten Colombia in the quarter-finals and Canada in the semi-finals, the latter a 2-2 draw on penalties after 90 minutes and 30 minutes of extra time.

Top scorer in the inaugural Women's Gold Cup was Canada's Adriana Leon, whose six goals earned her the tournament's Golden Boot award. USA's Alyssa Naeher was named the tournament's top goalkeeper, and also achieved the impressive record of keeping a clean sheet in five finals.