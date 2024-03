Major Japanese media are reporting that great sumo champion Hakuho could be forced to close his stable of wrestlers after the Japanese sporting legend failed to control a protégé who was banned from the sport for harassment.





The Japanese press reported that Hakuho, widely regarded as the greatest sumo champion in history, could be forced to close his stable of wrestlers after failing to control a protégé who was banned from the sport for bullying. The wider group to which Hakuho's Miyagino stable belongs submitted a plan to sumo authorities on Sunday to transfer all its wrestlers to other stables within the organisation, according to local reports.

If the proposal is accepted, Hakuho's stable will close its doors from April and the former yokozuna, who holds several records including 45 tournament wins and 1187 victories before retiring in 2021, will also be moved elsewhere.

Hakuho receives the championship trophy to finish with a perfect 15-0 record for his 45th career tournament in Nagoya on 18 July 2021. GETTY IMAGES





Last month, Hakuho, who was born in Mongolia but acquired Japanese citizenship, was fined and demoted to the lowest rank for sumo elders for failing to control the behaviour of his protégé Hokuseiho. It is alleged that Hokuseiho, 22 years old and 204 centimetres tall, beat his lower-ranked stablemates and stole money from them. He was forced to leave the ancient sport in disgrace when the sumo authorities recommended his retirement. Hakuho, who adopted the sumo elder's name Miyagino after taking control of his stable in July 2022, was punished for failing to control Hokuseiho and for not reporting his behaviour to the authorities.

After being sacked and recommended for retirement, demotion is considered the most severe punishment for sumo elders.

Hakuho watches as participants (R) try to push out Japanese wrestler Hakuoho (C) during a sumo class for youngsters on the sidelines of the 14th Hakuho Cup. GETTY IMAGES





Hakuho, 38, who is retired due to knee injuries, has also been removed from managing his stable, with sumo elder Tamagaki temporarily taking over.

Following his demotion and fine, Hakuho said he felt "deeply responsible for not protecting my student wrestlers". I deeply regret causing concern to many sumo fans and followers," said the longest-serving yokozuna in history (over 14 years and 4 months).