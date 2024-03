For the last three days, all eyes of the judo world were focused on the capital of Upper Austria, Linz, which hosted the second edition of the Upper Austria Grand Prix. If the 2023 edition was already a success, the bar was raised another notch this year.

Everything went perfectly from start to finish, giving the 528 judoka from 78 countries the opportunity to fully express themselves. While the Abu Dhabi World Championships 2024 are fast approaching and everyone is already thinking about the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Linz allowed everyone to take stock of the work that still remains to be done for these two major events to take place in the best possible conditions.

Beatriz Souza of Brazil won gold medal in women's +78 kg category. IJF

One of the biggest stars of the competition, double Olympic champion Lukas Krpalek had his first start of the year and won the gold medal.

All the medallists of the 2024 Upper Austria Grand Prix

Women’s -48 kg

1. KONDO Mitsuki (JPN)

2. INAGAKI Wakana (JPN)

3. GERSJES Amber (NED)

3. LEE Hyekyeong (KOR)

Women’s -52 kg

1. PIMENTA Larissa (BRA)

2. NDIAYE Binta (SUI)

3. SIDEROT Maria (POR)

3. VAN KREVEL Naomi (NED)

Women's -57 kg

1. PERISIC Marica (SRB)

2. BEURSKENS Julie (NED)

3. KAJZER Kaja (SLO)

3. LIBEER Mina (BEL)

Podium of the women's 57 kg category. IJF

Women’s -63 kg

1. VAN LIESHOUT Joanne (NED)

2. SCHMIDT Agatha (GER)

3. AONO Minami (JPN)

3. HAECKER Katharina (AUS)

Women’s -70 kg

1. PEREZ Maria (PUR)

2. PEDROTTI Irene (ITA)

3. SAMARDZIC Aleksandra (BIH)

3. POLLERES Michaela (AUT)

Women’s -78 kg

1. OLEK Anna Monta (GER)

2. KURCHENKO Yuliia (UKR)

3. LYTVYNENKO Yelyzaveta (UKR)

3. PRODAN Karla (CRO)

Women’s +78 kg

1. SOUZA Beatriz (BRA)

2. KAMPS Marit (NED)

3. ORTIZ Idalys (CUB)

3. ZABIC Milica (SRB)

Men’s -60 kg

1. GARRIGOS Francisco (ESP)

2. REVOL Cedric (FRA)

3. KHALMATOV Dilshot (UKR)

3. TSJAKADOEA Tornike (NED)

Men’s -66 kg

1. HADANO Keita (JPN)

2. SHMAILOV Baruch (ISR)

3. MISIROV Ismail (AIN)

3. IADOV Bogdan (UKR)

Men’s -73 kg

1. OSMANOV Adil (MDA)

2. MAMMADALIYEV Rashid (AZE)

3. DZITAC Ioan (ROU)

3. YONEZUKA Jack (USA)

Men’s -81 kg

1. ESPOSITO Antonio (ITA)

2. DRZYMAL Pawel (POL)

3. TOGO Joji (JPN)

3. FERNANDO Joao (POR)

Podium of the men's 81 kg category. IJF

Men’s -90 kg

1. SILVA MORALES Ivan Felipe (CUB)

2. MOSAKHLISHVILI Tristani (ESP)

3. JABNIASHVILI Giorgi (GEO)

3. KOCHMAN Li (ISR)

Men’s -100 kg

1. GONCALVES Leonardo (BRA)

2. FONSECA Jorge (POR)

3. BUZACARINI Rafael (BRA)

3. BOEHLER Laurin (AUT)

Men’s +100 kg

1. KRPALEK Lukas (CZE)

2. GRANDA Andy (CUB)

3. TUSHISHVILI Guram (GEO)

3. KONE Losseni (GER)