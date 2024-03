A global audience will witness Ireland's celebration of 100 years of Olympic participation next month when Team Ireland takes centre stage at the in Dublin on 17 March 2024. Ireland first competed as a nation at the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris and the celebrations will commemorate the country's Olympic heritage.

The annual parade through the streets of Dublin is cheered on by over half a million spectators in person and watched on television by many millions around the world. Supported by Team Ireland's title sponsor PTSB, the Olympic Federation of Ireland will play a central role in the parade as it makes its way through the historic streets of Dublin from Parnell Square to Kevin Street.

A special parade 'showpiece' celebrating Ireland's Olympic athletes from 1924 to 2024 will serve as a visual representation of the country's long history with the Olympic Games and will be a colourful and spectacular addition to this year's St Patrick's Festival. This year's theme is 'Spréach', the Irish word for spark, which represents the unique essence of Ireland and the Irish people.

Performers representing athletes and sports from Ireland's Olympic history will accompany the float, as well as school children who have taken part in the Dare to Believe Olympic School Programme. In a nod to this year's Olympic Games in Paris, a French marching band will lead the Team Ireland float.

Dublin is gearing up for a very special St Patrick's Day. SPORTSFILE.

Patrick Farrell, PTSB's Retail Banking Director, is delighted to support Team Ireland. "We are proud and honoured that our partnership coincides with the 100th anniversary of Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris. Celebrating it on Ireland's national day at the St. Patrick's Day Parade feels like a fitting tribute to 100 years of Irish athletes doing their country proud on the biggest stage."

Peter Sherrard, CEO of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, believes this year's theme has a special meaning. "Every Irish Olympian has shown determination and ambition to be the best. We want to communicate these values to an Irish and global audience as we celebrate their legacy since the beginning of the modern Games and since Team Ireland first competed in Paris in 1924," he stressed.

Richard Tierney, CEO of the St. Patrick's Festival, added: "As we unveil the Olympic Showpiece to honour Team Ireland's journey over the past Olympic century, we celebrate the resilience passion, and extraordinary achievements of our athletes. This showpiece will embody the spirit of our nation's sporting excellence and serve as a testament to the legacy of Irish pride on the biggest stage."

The St Patrick's Day Parade is one of a series of events celebrating 100 years of Irish participation in the Olympic Games and the extraordinary achievements of the athletes who have represented their country, highlighting their stories and creating a legacy that will inspire the next generation to achieve their Olympic dreams.

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington celebrates her Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES

Ireland has competed in 22 Summer and eight Winter Olympic Games since 1924, winning a total of 38 Olympic medals, from the first - a silver in painting for Jack B Yeats for 'The Liffey Swim' - to the most recent - Kellie Harrington's gold in the women's lightweight boxing category at Tokyo 2020. All of Team Ireland's centenary celebrations can be followed here.

The National St. Patrick's Festival is Ireland's global celebration of Irish arts, culture and heritage. Held annually in Dublin, it is made possible through the support of its major funders: The Government of Ireland, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Fáilte Ireland, and Dublin City Council, as well as many organisations, civic and commercial partners.