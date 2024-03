The International Boxing Association (IBA) is giving its athletes its full support on the road to Paris 2024 and beyond. The IBA delegation at the qualifying event in Busto Arsizio worked closely with the Italian Boxing Federation (FPI) to support their efforts on behalf of the participating boxers.

Out of nearly 600 competitors, only 49 boxers received their ticket to Paris 2024 after 9 days of intense competition, joining those who had previously qualified through continental events. Of the 49, 44 boxers represent IBA National Federations. "We have done a lot with our athletes in recent years and all our boxers are home-grown. Now we are at a crossroads with the qualification process for the next stage of the Olympic Games," said IBA Secretary General and CEO Chris Roberts.

"All of our major events allow boxers to get the bout volume of fights that are crucial for them to have the opportunity to take that chance, qualify and then go on to the next level. That's clearly something we want to see and we're going to support them on that journey," he stressed. Speaking about the IBA's mission in Busto Arsizio, near Milan, he continued: "Every athlete has a unique story and personality, we want to understand what is important to them. That's why we're here. We want to listen to them and understand how we can play a role in changing their future."

Umar Kremlev is the president of the International Boxing Association. GETTY IMAGES

"We already have that, but it's a key to understanding what they're doing here and how they feel. There are a lot of positive vibes about what we are doing here. There would be no boxing without the IBA, and what makes me particularly proud is that everyone is working towards the same goal. There is unity within the IBA Family wherever they are," he concluded.

The IBA is proud of its boxers who made it to Paris. This is a great testimony to the fact that all the IBA's efforts have paid off with the athletes' excellent results.

Two of those who qualified in Italy were previously supported by the IBA's Financial Support Programme. Ingrit Valencia from Colombia and María Moronta Hernandez from the Dominican Republic reached the final round and won their quotas. The last chance to win the remaining quotas will be at the second qualifying event in Bangkok, Thailand from 26 May to 2 June 2024.

The IBA is the world governing body of boxing, founded in 1946. As the custodian of boxing, the IBA's strategy is underpinned by an athlete-first approach, with a clear mission to promote, support, develop and unite the prestigious and historic sport worldwide.