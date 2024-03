USA Football, a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the sport's governing body, has announced the initial rosters for the 2024 U.S. men's and women's national flag football teams that will compete in the 2024 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Flag Football World Championship, in Lahti, Finland in August.

The 2024 IFAF Flag Football World Championship will be the first to be held since the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the inclusion of flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The announcement has further boosted the popularity of a sport that is played by millions of people in more than 100 countries and is taking root at the competitive high school and college levels in the US. This summer's World Championship, which IFAF expects to be its largest to date, will feature the best teams from around the world, as determined by IFAF's 2023 Continental Championships, which kicked off the international governing body's largest ever cycle of global flag football competition.

In preparation for the summer, USA Football recently held the U.S. National Team Trials. The nation's top 120 flag football players - 60 men and 60 women - descended on the United States Performance Center (USPC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, for several days of testing and field work. The results of the trials whittled the player pool down to the initial roster of 18 athletes for each team.

USA Football will announce the final 12-athlete rosters for the U.S. men's and women's flag football national teams following a U.S. national team training camp in Charlotte in late May/early June. The other athletes will serve as alternates and can be called up to the 12-man roster if needed.

The U.S. men's and women's national flag football teams competed in the 2023 IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championship last summer, winning the gold medal in two thrilling, one-sided championship games against Mexico.

USA Football is the governing body of American football in the United States, the only U.S. member of the International Federation of American Football and a sanctioned sports organization of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Its not-for-profit mission includes the development, design and implementation of premier educational, developmental and competitive programs for American football, including tackle and flag football. USA USA Football is the only organisation that selects and fields US men's and women's national teams in federation-sanctioned international competition.





2024 U.S. Men's Flag Football National Team Roster



Name (Position), Residence:



-Michael Better (RSH/C), Baltimore, Maryland.



-Aamir Brown (ATH), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



-Velton Brown Jr. (WR/DB), Orlando, Florida.



-Isaiah Calhoun (DB/WR), Riverside, California.



-Nico Casares (QB) Coconut Grove, Florida.



-Mike Daniels (DB/WR), Miami Florida.



-Laval Davis (WR/RSH), Jacksonville, Florida.



-Darrell "Housh" Doucette (QB/C), New Orleans, Louisiana.



-Johnluis "LuLu" Hernandez (DB/C), Miami, Florida



-Ja'Deion High (WR), Hereford, Texas.



-Jamie Kennedy (DB/WR), Pompano Beach, Florida.



-Jesus Lorenzo (RSH/WR), Miami, Florida.



-Bruce Mapp (WR/DB), Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



-Sean Moore (WR/RSH), Miami, Florida.



-Michael Pardue (DB/WR), Clarksville, Tennessee.



-David Price (DB/C), Callahan, Florida.



-Laderrick "Pablo" Smith (WR/QB), Pompano Beach, Florida.



-Dana Taylor (DB/ATH), Dallas, Texas.



-Head Coach: Jorge Cascudo.



-Assistant Coach: Patrick Alley.

The USA is the cradle of flag football. USA FOOTBALL



2024 U.S. Women's Flag Football National Team Roster



Name (Position), Residence:



-Lacey Abell (QB), Sheboygan, Wisconsin.



-Miranda Arellano (DB/C), San Antonio, Texas



-Deliah Autry (WR/DB), Tampa, Florida.



-Laneah Bryan (WR/DB), El Paso, Texas



-Amber Clark (DB/WR), Greenville, North Carolina.



-Ashley Edwards (WR/DB), San Antonio, Texas



-Kennedy Foster (WR/DB), Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.



-Madison Fulford (WR/DB), Charlotte, North Carolina.



-Isabella Geraci (WR/DB), North Ridgeville, Ohio



-Brianna Hernandez-Silva (DB/QB), Las Vegas, Nevada.



-Maci Joncich (WR/DB), Henderson, Nevada.



-Ashlea Klam (C/DB), Austin, Texas



-Vanita Krouch (QB), Carrollton, Texas



-Leilanni Lopez (C/RSH), San Diego, California.



-Megan Majors (DB/WR), Chicago, Illinois.



-Addison Orsborn (WR/RSH), Round Rock, Texas



-Jo Overstreet (WR/DB), Lewisville, Texas



-Brenna Ramirez (DB/WR), Gilbert, Arizona.



-Head Coach: Saaid Mortazavi.



-Assistant Coach: Mary Kate Bula.