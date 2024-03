In Rio de Janeiro, the Brazilian Football Confederation and the Sport Integrity Global Alliance formalised a crucial cooperation agreement for the integrity of Brazilian football.

With this historic agreement, the CBF joins SIGA in placing good governance and integrity at the top of its agenda and initiating a comprehensive and far-reaching reform process aimed at strengthening the integrity, reputation and credibility of football in South America's largest country.

The agreement aims to address the urgent challenges facing Brazilian football by promoting the modernisation of the sector, the qualification of its stakeholders and a culture of integrity at all levels, in line with SIGA's universal standards.

As part of the agreement, CBF, SIGA and its regional subsidiary SIGA LATIN AMERICA will work together in several key areas, including:

-Preventing and combating all threats to the integrity of football.

-Implementing the SIGA Universal Standards for Sport Integrity and the SIGA Independent Rating and Verification System (SIRVS).

-Sharing knowledge and implementing best practice in the areas of good governance in sport, financial integrity and transparency in sport, integrity in sports betting and youth development and protection in sport.

-Preventing and combating racism, violence and all forms of discrimination, and promoting gender equality, diversity, inclusion and accessibility.

-Organising joint events, including conferences, workshops and award ceremonies, such as the SIGA GRID Awards and the Brazilian Soccer Integrity Awards.

"We have established a very important partnership to combat all types of criminality in football, such as match-fixing, money laundering, racism and harassment. With solid expertise, SIGA is the world's largest sports integrity body. It acts independently and ensure that sport becomes cleaner and more transparent. That's what the CBF does," said Ednaldo Rodrigues, President of the CBF.





"The CBF has zero tolerance for any kind of criminal activity in football. Our work will be based on this partnership and we will continue to do what we have always done, also in cooperation with FIFA,"concluded the president of the five-time world champion.

"Brazilian football can and should be more than its past glories. It can and must look to the future and fulfil its potential. To be modern, competitive and sustainable. With a reformist vision, a strategy for the future and a long-term goal. A football of causes, not cases. Free of scandals, opportunists and suspicion. Football regulated, managed and administered according to the highest standards of good governance and integrity," stressed Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros, Global CEO of SIGA and President and CEO of SIGA LATIN AMERICA.

"The signing of this agreement is not an end in itself, nor is it a blank cheque. On the contrary, it is a set of commitments, a set of responsibilities that we accept. It binds us both - SIGA and CBF. We are going to implement it and we are going to do it now!," concluded the CEO

Antonio Carlos Basto, member of the CBF's Integrity Unit, said: "Today, match-fixing is as big a challenge to the integrity of sport as doping. There is already an organised international system in place to combat doping, led by UNESCO and the World Anti-Doping Convention. The big challenge in the world today is that of match-fixing, which is a negative externality resulting from the existence of sports betting".