Five months before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, all the stakeholders gathered at the Docks d'Aubervilliers in Seine-Saint-Denis to take stock of six years of work and to set out their commitments to ensure that the momentum of the Games does not dissipate once the event is over.

The Paris 2024 Forum brought together Paris 2024 and its stakeholders at the Docks d'Aubervilliers in Seine-Saint-Denis. The aim was to take stock of almost six years of joint action. Five months before the start of the Games, one in two Britons (49%) believe that hosting the 2024 Games will encourage them to take part in physical activity and sport.

This is according to a survey conducted by Harris Interactive for the Organising Committee between 16 and 23 February 2024. A total of four new aquatic centres, 18 new swimming pools, 24 Games preparation centres and new and renovated local facilities (gyms and stadiums) will contribute to the physical legacy in the Seine-Saint-Denis area. A further 5,000 facilities will be built or renovated between 2024 and 2026.

Since 2018, three million children and young people have also taken part in Olympic and Paralympic Week. This is an annual event organised in all French schools and universities to promote sport and its values. Thanks to the Paris 2024 Endowment Fund created in 2019, Paris 2024 and its co-financiers have supported more than 1,100 social projects for a total of €47.8 million for 4.5 million beneficiaries to promote sport among women and people with disabilities.

Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee. GETTY IMAGES

The legacy is not just about facilities and buildings. It is also about changing attitudes and habits. To break down barriers and create a more inclusive society, several projects have been launched and will continue after the Games. For example, the CPSF and the City of Paris, with the support of the Paris 2024 Endowment Fund, launched the Inclusive Club.

This has been tested in 30 clubs to develop local sporting opportunities for people with disabilities. The CPSF aims to expand the programme to 3,000 clubs by the end of 2024, with the support of the Ministry of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

"Paris 2024 is a project that will live far beyond the Olympic and Paralympic Games. It has one objective: to ensure that society benefits from the legacy of the Games. At Paris 2024, we have been at work with all our stakeholders since the launch of the project to maximise the legacy of the Games. In less than 100 days, we will be hosting the world's biggest sporting event and we must ensure that the momentum for physical activity and sport in everyday life continues to grow thanks to the commitment of each and every one of us, and that it lasts beyond the Games". Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.

Olympic Village will be part of Paris 2024 legacy. GETTY IMAGES

"You can be proud of what you have been able to achieve so far. But the Games are only a few months away. So keep up the good work and work even more closely together, united by the same ambition: to write a new chapter in the Olympic and sporting history of France and to ensure that these Games leave a lasting legacy throughout the nation. After the Games, maintain this commitment and determination to build a better world through sport, guided by the Olympic motto: "Faster, higher, stronger - together". International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach

"In total, the Metropolis is financing 16 million euros in legacy funding for the pool plan (6 facilities) and 5 million euros for 2 pools for re-use. The Games are a powerful engine for attracting people and transforming our 131 communes. This will benefit the people of the Metropolis during and after the Paris 2024 Games". Patrick Ollier, President of the Greater Paris Region.

"The legacy of the Games will be a powerful accelerator for the transformation that is under way in our region. At the heart of the revitalisation of the Pleyel district in Saint-Denis, for example, is the Athletes' Village". Mathieu Hanotin, Mayor of Saint-Denis and President of Plaine Commune

"From the outset, the City of Paris wanted to ensure that the legacy of the Games for the region and its inhabitants played a key role. Six years on, we are pleased to say that this objective has not changed: 20,000 Parisians have already benefited from a programme that combines social cohesion, health and sport". Pierre Rabadan, Deputy Director of Sport, Paris City Hall.