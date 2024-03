The Australian rugby player was accused of sexual assault over an incident in a Sydney pub toilet and was arrested and suspended from competition in January 2023. Beale was cleared of three charges and said it was a "privilege" to be back.

"It feels so good to be back in a team environment with positive energy. To be back with the ball in my hand, doing what I love. I really missed it," he said after the match, which marked his return to action after a year out of competition.

The 35-year-old Australian full-back took to the field for his Sydney club Randwick against Queensland's Brothers in the Australian Club Championship in Brisbane and once again showed the talent that won him 95 caps for Australia.

In January 2023, Beale was suspended from all forms of the game after being arrested and charged over an alleged incident in the toilet of a Sydney pub. Beale repeatedly denied the allegations and was finally cleared of the three charges against him this week. He is now free to play again, having missed out on the chance to play in a fourth World Cup.

It was the New South Wales District Court in Sydney that decided to acquit Beale last Friday. This means he can continue his career as a professional athlete. Beale, who wore a black armband following the death of his younger brother this week, played around 55 minutes of the match. His team lost 25-18.

Kurtley Beale poses with his teammates before the start of his comeback match. GETTY IMAGES

He told the Sydney Daily Telegraph before the game, as quoted by AFP, that it was a "privilege" to be back. "I am still deciding on my future, but the next step for Wicks will be in club rugby. I feel I have a lot more to give to the game.

"My hunger to play for the Wallabies is still there and I would love to reach 100 caps and become the first local player to reach that milestone," he added in the same statement, as quoted by AFP.

Beale has been under the tutelage of renowned coach Roger Fabri during his suspension and is now keen to continue his career in the National Rugby League (NRL). He doesn't have much rugby league experience, but his talent is obvious and could attract teams to sign him now that he's back.

The Australian has already played overseas for two seasons (2020-2022) with French side Racing 92 and could be ready for another adventure. The former New South Wales Waratahs player has always played in his home state, apart from the two years he spent overseas. He admits he would like to continue his career at the age of 35.