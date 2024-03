The Asian Football Confederation has announced that Australia will host the Women's Asian Cup in 2026, while Uzbekistan is slated to stage the tournament in 2029.

The Women's Asian Cup has two new hosts for the coming years. Australia, the hosts of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, have been selected to stage the Women's Asian Cup in 2026, while Uzbekistan will organise the tournament in 2029 following a meeting of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Football Committee in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on 15 March.

Australia emerged as the sole candidate for the 2026 edition after Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia withdrew from the bidding process. They already hosted the 2006 Asian Cup in Adelaide.

"Australia offers the opportunity to build on the commercial appeal of the competition and engage with more fans than ever before, so I am confident that Football Australia will deliver an unforgettable spectacle. It will not only elevate the women's game, but also set the standard for future editions of the AFC Women's Asian Cup," said Kanya Keomany, chairperson of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Football Committee.

In assessing the Uzbekistan Football Association's (UFA) bid, the Committee was impressed by the country's recent AFC competitions, including the AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023, the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 and the ongoing AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2024.

Uzbekistan's hosting of the 2029 edition marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first time a Central Asian nation will host the Women's Asian Cup.

"In 2029, we have the opportunity to further realise our ambitions to grow and expand the reach of the women's football across the continent, which will ultimately enhance the value proposition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup for decades to come," said Keomany.