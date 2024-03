The African Games Accra 2023 beach volleyball champions are Egypt and Morocco. Egypt retained their women's title from the previous edition in Rabat in 2019. Morocco upgraded their silver medal to gold to become the men's champions.

In the women's final at the Laboma Beach Resort in Accra, Ghana, Egypt's Doaa Elghobashy and Marwa Magdy, both members of the FIVB Athletes' Commission, defeated Mozambique's Vanessa Muianga and Ana Paula Sinaporta 2-1. It was the only set the Egyptians dropped in the entire competition. They had beaten Rwanda and Kenya in straight sets in the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively to reach the final.

For Mozambique, who won bronze in the 2019 edition, the silver medal was an improvement. The FIVB has invested 12 months of coaching support worth CHF 72,000 in Mozambique. Brazilian coach Alexandre Pontel will be in charge of both the men's and women's beach volleyball teams.

Nigeria's Esther Mbah and Pamela Bawa beat Rwanda's Valentine Munezero and Benitha Mukandayisenga 2-0 in the play-off for bronze. In the men's final Moroccan duo Mohamed Abicha and Soufiane El-Gharrouti beat South Africa's Leo Williams and Danilo VonLudwiger 2-0.









It was a perfect run for the Moroccans, who did not drop a set throughout the competition. They topped Pool A unbeaten before beating Ghana and Botswana 2-0 in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

For South Africa, who finished fourth in 2019, the silver medal was a big improvement. The FIVB has invested CHF 54,000 in six months of coaching support in South Africa. Australian coach Adam Maskell will be in charge of both the men's and women's beach volleyball teams.

Botswana's George Chiswaniso and Jack Sekao won bronze after beating Sierra Leone's Aruna Ahmed and Kamara Musa 2-0 in the play-off for third place.

The 13th edition of the quadrennial tournament featured 17 women's and 19 men's teams.