Seven countries won Olympic licences for the Paris 2024 Paralympics at the Asian Qualifiers held on 17 March in Tai'an, China.

Thailand was the luckiest, winning three Olympic berths. Jiraporn Wongsuwan was the only competitor in the women's +65 kg category to win an automatic berth. The other two athletes had to fight for a place at Paris 2024. Thanwa Kaenkham won a place in the men's -58 kg category and Tanapan Sotthiset in the men's -70 kg category. Thailand now has 4 Olympic berths as Khwansuda Phuangkitcha (women's -47 kg) qualified earlier via the rankings.

China won two licences and will have 4 representatives in Paris. Liu Ludong won the men's +80 kg category and Yao Yinan was the best in the women's -65 kg.

Nepal's Palesha Goverdhan was her countries flag bearer at the Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES

Iran's Aylar Jami was the only representative of her country in Tai'an and she managed to get the Olympic licence in women's 52 kg category. She is the sixth Iranian to be granted a licence for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. This puts Iran in second place behind Turkey, who will have seven athletes in Paris.

South Korea's Lee Dong-ho won the quota in the men's -63 kg category and will join compatriot Joo Jeong-hun (men's -80 kg) who had already qualified through the rankings.

Nepal, the Philippines and India won their only Olympic berths in Tai'an. Hangzhou 2022 bronze medallists Aruna Tanwar (India) and Palesha Goverdhan (Nepal) won quotas in the women's -47 kg and -57 kg categories respectively. Both athletes will be competing in their second Paralympic Games. Allain Ganapin (men's -80 kg) of the Philippines also qualified for his second Paralympics, but he was unable to compete at Tokyo 2020 due to a positive COVID-19 test and will now prepare for his Olympic debut.