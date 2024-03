The most important event in university sport on the continent is changing its dates so as not to coincide with the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16) in Santiago de Cali.

The largest meeting of university sports on the continent takes place every two years. This time it will be held in the city of Cali, Colombia, with the participation of hundreds of student athletes from the Americas.

The event was scheduled to take place from 1 to 10 November, but the change in date is due to the fact that the Presidency of the Republic of Colombia has chosen Santiago de Cali as the host city for the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP16). This event will take place from 21 October to 1 November with a total of 12,000 participants.

The city will also host the FISU American Games from 5-14 November. "We want to have the greatest possible presence of all our affiliated countries and for them to have a great sporting experience in our country", stressed César Serna, President of ASCUNDAF Colombia, in dialogue with FISU America.

The FISU American Games are the most important event in continental university sports. FISU AMERICA

he FISU America Games are held every two years in odd-numbered years and are organised by a FISU America member country. They are open to athletes aged between 18 and 25 at the end of the year of the event (age range specified in the FISU America regulations and in the registration forms for each event).

As compulsory sports: Chess, Athletics, Basketball, Judo, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball. In addition, for each edition of the FISU America Games, the Organising Committee must propose a maximum of 3 sports that are not part of the compulsory programme.

In all sports, students represent their country and not their university, allowing countries to form teams with athletes from different institutions in their region.