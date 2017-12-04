By Daniel Etchells at the Anaheim Convention Center
Day seven of 2017 IWF World Championships
Timeline
- 11 hours ago: Day seven of 2017 IWF World Championships begins
- 11 hours ago: Shock as Olympic weightlifter shot dead in Colombia
- 10 hours ago: Ecuador's Arroyo Valdez tops men's 105kg B group standings
- 9 hours ago: Spain's Ruiz I Velasco wins men's 105kg B group clean and jerk and overall categories
- 9 hours ago: Day seven's first session comes to an end
- 8 hours ago: Day seven of competition resumes
- 7 hours ago: Finland's Ilmarinen wins women's 90kg B group snatch
- 7 hours ago: Ecuador's Salazar Arce secures victory in women's 90kg B group clean and jerk and overall
- 7 hours ago: Second session of day seven concludes
- 5 hours ago: Day seven of competition resumes
- 4 hours ago: British weightlifter Sonny Webster loses life savings in fight against "wholly unjustified" four-year doping ban
- 4 hours ago: Hashemi secures men's 105kg snatch gold as Efremov misses chance to defend title
- 4 hours ago: B group competitor Arroyo Valdez wins men's 105kg snatch bronze
- 3 hours ago: Hashemi claims men's 105kg overall title as Seo tops clean and jerk podium
- 2 hours ago: Third session of day seven concludes
- 2 hours ago: Final session of day seven begins
- 1 hour ago: Georgia's Hotfrid eases to women's 90kg snatch gold medal
- 1 hour ago: Hotfrid wins overall women's 90kg title as Valdes Paris secures clean and jerk crown
- 1 hour ago: Day seven of competition ends
