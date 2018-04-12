Toronto has marked the latest stop for FIFA's 2026 Bid Evaluation Task Force as they continue their technical tour of the United Bid of United States, Canada and Mexico.

It followed earlier inspection visits this week to Mexico City and Atlanta.

The Task Force began their tour at Nathan Phillips Square, one of Canada's largest public squares and a proposed FIFA Fan Fest site.

They then visited the BMP FIeld built to host the FIFA Under-20 Men's World Cup in Canada in 2007.

The stadium, home of reigning Major League Soccer champions Toronto FC, has also hosted matches at the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in 2014 and the 2015 Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football Gold Cup.

Toronto is one of 23 cities proposed for the 2026 World Cup, with 17 in the US and three each in Canada and Mexico.

A total of 16 stadiums will be selected if United 2026 bid beats Morocco in the race to stage FIFA's quadrennial showpiece.

Following the trip to North America, the FIFA Task Force is scheduled to visit Morocco from Monday to Thursday (April 16 to 19), where they will travel to Marrakech, Agadir, Tangier and Casablanca.

This is considered a key moment in the race following speculation FIFA President Gianni Infantino is trying to eliminate the Moroccan bid as he prefers the joint US, Canadian and Mexican effort.

Toronto Mayor John Tory pictured welcoming the bid team ©United Bid Committee

FIFA has been criticised for the way in which it has conducted the bid process so far, with Morocco claiming world football's governing body changed the scoring system just 24 hours before they officially submitted its attempt.

The changes to the scoring system see infrastructure, including stadia and hotels, account for 70 per cent of the initial score given to a bid before it can qualify to enter the ballot.

Confusion over the remit of the FIFA Task Force also surfaced last month.

Reports have suggested a vote on the Committee's remit took place in the Colombian capital, with all six African members - including continental President Ahmad - going against Infantino's wishes.

The Task Force was initially set to make a recommendation to FIFA's ruling Council before any decision on whether or not the bids can proceed was made to the final vote.

It has now been suggested the Council will merely rubber-stamp the verdict of the FIFA Task Force.

Infantino has consistently defended the bid process, insisting FIFA has not changed the rules and that the bid race will be fair and transparent, with a decision due to be announced at the FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13.