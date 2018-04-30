Norway’s Alexander Kristoff will be hoping to win his fourth consecutive Eschborn-Frankfurt – Rund um den Finanzplatz race tomorrow but will have to cope with a changed course.

The 30-year-old, winner of two individual stages of the Tour de France in 2014, will be riding for Emirates UAE Team this time around after competing for Team Katusha in his last three wins – 2014, 2016, 2017.

The 2015 edition of the race was cancelled the day before it was due to take place following a reported terrorist threat.

Kristoff’s closest challengers in this International Cycling Union WorldTour event are likely to be Rick Zabel and John Degenkolb, both from host nation Germany and ride for Team Katusha-Alpecin and Trek-Segafredo respectively.

The riders, however, will have to cope with a changed 212 kilometres course, which is said to be more difficult than before and has 3,500 metres of elevation.

Part of the reason for the increase in difficulty is the return of some of the legendary climbs such as the 1.3km Ruppertshain hill, which the riders will now have to tackle three times as opposed to just once - as was the case in last year’s race.

The 3.5km Billtalhöhe hill also makes a return after seven years away and must be climbed twice.

Alongside these new challengers, the hills of the 10.8km Feldberg and the 1.0km 23.0 per cent gradient Mammolshainer Berg, will provide difficulties, even if they are familiar to the riders.

The riders are due to depart Eschborn at midday local time and are expected to arrive in Frankfurt just over five hours later.