A total of eight countries are set to compete at the World University Floorball Championships beginning tomorrow in Lodz in Poland.

Seven men's and six women's teams have entered the event, organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Singapore comprise Group A of the men's tournament, while Group B features Finland, the Czech Republic and Japan.

The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals.

Group A of the women's event includes Poland, Finland and Japan.

Sweden, the Czech Republic and Singapore will contest Group B.

The women's competition follows a slightly different format as the top two teams will qualify directly for the semi-finals.

The sides who finish second will play the third-placed teams in the other group in quarter-finals.

The tournament begins tomorrow and concludes with finals on Saturday (June 30).

Matches are scheduled to take place at the Lodz University of Technology and the MOSiR hall in the Polish city.

Finland, Sweden, Switzerland and Japan have competed at every edition of the World University Floorball Championships.