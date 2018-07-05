The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) have announced an expanded partnership with the SSK Corporation for key upcoming events.

The agreement will allow the Japanese brand the rights to produce the official competition ball and act as kit supplier for the WBSC's top-tier 2019 Premier12, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Baseball World Cups through to 2020.

It expands upon WBSC and SSK's already existing global partnership, which made SSK the exclusive umpire kit supplier for the inaugural 2015 Premier12 and Baseball World Cups.

"Only an iconic and elite baseball brand like SSK could be trusted to fill this critical role during what will be some of the most impactful and most watched international baseball events in history," said Riccardo Fraccari, WBSC President.

"WBSC is delighted to welcome SSK as the official competition ball and kit supplier of international baseball and expand upon our partnership that has spanned more than 20 years.

"With committed partners like SSK, we will continue to drive baseball into a new and golden global era."

As part of the agreement, the Osaka based company will have a major presence on the field of play of WBSC international baseball events, with the umpires' kit, WBSC officials apparel and competition ball all derived from SSK's elite product line.

This will begin at the upcoming WBSC Under-15 Baseball World Cup 2018 in Panama this August.

The SSK logo will be featured on all outfield fences and within team dugouts, and the SSK corporate video will be shown on the scoreboard during select WBSC Premier12 and Baseball World Cup games.

The expanded partnership will be on show at the upcoming Under-15 World Cup in Panama ©WBSC

The brand will also have an in-stadium presence that includes space for setting up exhibitions, while they will be able to use the WBSC, Baseball World Cup and Premier12 logos for other promotional and advertising activity.

"SSK's brand motto is 'Baseball, it's our game' and we strive to connect the world through the sport of baseball and help them achieve a better life," said Kyoichi Sasaki, SSK President.

"SSK will be providing official competition balls to Baseball World Cups of all categories, from under-12 to professional - competitions that crown the best baseball country in the world.

"SSK has been supporting WBSC with umpire gear and apparels for over 20 years, and through this agreement with WBSC, we aim to contribute to baseball's further development in the world."