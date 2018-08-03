Dame Sarah Storey was among the winners on another day of time trials at the Para-cycling Road World Championships in Maniago.

The Briton, who has only recently returned to competition less than a year after the birth of second child, Charlie, last October, dominated the C5 event over 13.6 kilometres.

She completed the course in a time of 18min 53.62sec to triumph in a British 1-2 ahead of Crystal Lane-Wright.

Lnae-Wright was second, 38.91 seconds behind, as Anna Harkowska of Poland was narrowly pushed into third after crossing a further 0.24 behind.

It marked Dame Storey's 30 World Championships title in the sport since she switched from swimming.

She has now won 13 titles on the road and 17 on the track.

"Today was a special day!" Dame Sarah posted on Instagram.

"World champ for the 30th time just over nine months after Charlie’s arrival.

"Something I couldn’t have achieved without the unwavering family support in helping me."

Storey's team-mate Katie Toft won the women's C1 event with a time of 25:01.85.

Her only opponent Kaitlyn Schurmann of Australia was second, 2:12.97 behind.

Oscar Sanchez of United States was among other winners today in the men's H5 division, where athletes tackled a 27.2km course.

He was clocked at 39.10.02 to beat The Netherlands' Tim de Vries, second in 39:15.73, and Italy's Alessandro Zanardi.

The 10-time world champion and former Formula One driver had to settle for third in 40:11.41.

Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy won the women's B division over the same distance.

She and guide Eve McCrystal beat Lora Fachie and British guide Corrine Hall by 17.01 seconds.

Iwona Podkoscielna of Poland and guide Aleksandra Teclaw took a distant bronze in 37:30.15.