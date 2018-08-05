Turkey's triple world champion Riza Kayaalp is the new world number one in Greco-Roman wrestling's 130 kilograms class.

His rise to the summit was confirmed in the latest rankings update published by world governing body United World Wrestling.

He was number five last month but has climbed after winning gold at the Vehbi Emre tournament in Turkish city Istanbul.

Kayaalp also won his eighth European title this year.

Two other Greco-Roman wrestlers have also moved up into the top spot in their own divisions.

Kazbek Kilov of Belarus leads the way at 77kg after the Grand Prix of Zagreb winner took silver at Vehbi Emre.

Kanybek Zholchubekov is one of two world ranking leaders from Kyrgyzstan ©UWW

Azerbaijan's Islan Abbasov tops the 87kg pile after also winning silver in Istanbul.

Hungary, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey have multiple top-ranked wrestlers who have stayed in their positions.

For the Hungarians, Balint Korpasi leads at 72kg with Balazs Kiss at 97kg.

Kyrgyzstan's Kanybek Zholchubekov is the man to catch at 60kg with Urmatbek Amatov the leader at 63kg.

Joining Kayaalp at the top for Turkey is Ekren Ozturk at 55kg.

Bulgaria's Daniel Aleksandrov leads at 82kg with Kazakhstan's Almat Kebispayev the top man at 67kg.