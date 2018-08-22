A new road which will provide a key transport link at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games has opened to traffic.

The Chinese capital's "Seventh Ring Road" loops around the city and provides a connection to Zhangjiakou, a city 200 kilometres away which will host a number of sports.

In all, the road covers 940km, according to CGTN.

Between 25,000 and 50,000 cars are expected to use the road every day, which also provides an improved connection between Beijing's two airports.

Zhangjiakou will stage cross-country, ski jumping, biathlon, snowboard and freestyle competitions at the Games.

Zhangjiakou will be a major snowsport hub at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Transport links are considered vital as there are fears its location could leave athletes and visitors feeling isolated from other Games-hubs in Beijing itself and Yanqing.

Rail networks between the sport hubs are also being upgraded.

The cost of the network is thought to be around the ¥58.41 billion (£6.62 billion/$8.95 billion/€7.51 billion) mark and construction is set to be completed in 2019.

Beijing, which also hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, will be the home of the ice sports at the Games and will play host to curling, ice hockey and skating.