The Japan Basketball Association (JBA) has apologised to a Parliamentary group for the actions of four members of their men's team who were sent home from Jakarta following a sex scandal at the Asian Games.

The four players, Takuya Hasimoto, Keita Imamura, Yuya Nagayoshi and Takuma Sato, were sent home from the Games in Indonesia last month after they paid for sex.

They each received a one-year suspension and had their accreditation stripped by the Japanese Olympic Committee after they were found to have spent a night with sex workers in a Jakarta hotel.

The suspension refers to official tournaments but does not prohibit the players from training.

The JBA have now apologised to a Parliamentary group which was formed during their suspension by basketball's global governing body, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

Japan were suspended in 2014 after FIBA demanded changes to their governance, including merging their two leagues.

The Parliamentary Diet was formed in December 2015 to promote the revival of Japanese basketball.

The four players were sent home from the Games and made to pay for their flights back to Japan ©Getty Images

According to Japanese sports newspaper, Nikkan, the JBA chairperson, Yuko Mitsuya apologised to the group for the players' actions.

"I am told that the players are spending each day with their clubs reflecting on their actions," he said.

"We will spare no effort to improve our governance in order to prevent this from happening again."

JBA executive advisor Saburo Kawabuchi also apologised for "causing an extreme degree of discomfort" as a result of the issue.

Sato also apologised on his return to Tokyo last month.

"I deeply apologise for our careless actions that have brought disgrace on not only basketball fans but also all Japanese people," he said.