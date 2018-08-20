Four members of Japan's men's basketball squad, including Keita Imamura, pictured, have been sent home after "spending a night with women" ©Getty Images

Four members of the Japanese men’s basketball team have been kicked out of the squad and sent home from the Asian Games after they allegedly paid for sex last Thursday night (Aug 16).

The head of the Japanese delegation here Yasuhiro Yamashita, made the announcement today, revealing the players had met the women after a night out eating and drinking.

He also said the players, named as Takuya Hasimoto, Keita Imamura, Yuya Nagayoshi and Takuma Sato, were easily recognisable as they were wearing their team kit.

"I met with the athletes and they deeply regret what they did," Yamashita said.

"I apologise from the bottom of my heart as the head of the delegation."

The players had decided to go out after beating Qatar in their group stage match 82-71 last Thursday (August 16). 

The group reportedly met the women at a bar, where they had been told prostitutes regularly gather.

"We have a specific disciplinary code, it’s a clear breach of the code of conduct for the Japanese delegation," said Yamashita.

"The athletes should be role models of society, not only in the sporting venues but also on other occasions."

The Japanese Olympic Committee revealed the four players have had to pay for their own flights home

The remaining eight squad members will continue to play in the competition, with their next match due to take place against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 22). 

Four years ago at the last Asian Games in Incheon, Japan sent home swimmer Naoya Tomita after admitting to stealing a camera from a South Korean journalist.

He was fined KRW₩1,000,000 (£540/$980/€745), banned for 18 months from competitions by Japan Swimming Federation and fired by his employer, sports apparel manufacturer Descente Ltd.