Stein Opsal has retired as secretary general of the Norwegian Ski Association.

The 62-year-old has served in the position for seven years but believes the time is now right to move on.

He had previously worked for the Organising Committee of the 2011 International Ski Federation Nordic World Championships in Norway's capital Oslo.

Opsal's role was head of finance.

Ingvild Bretten Berg is now serving in the secretary general role at the national governing body, on an acting basis.

"The time has come to leave the helm," said Opsal.

Skiing is a hugely popular and important sport across Norway ©Getty Images

"I'm 62-years-old in September and have known in the past year that I no longer have the motivation needed in this demanding position.

"I am now looking forward to more time for family, grandchildren, training and other interests.

"Skiforbundet has grown strongly and developed significantly in all areas throughout these seven years.

"It is therefore satisfying to leave the position when the Ski Federation stands firm in sport, organisationally and economically."