A new series of global sports industry conferences has been launched here today at SPORTELMonaco.

SPORTEL and SportBusiness will join forces to deliver the Sports Decision Makers Summits having today announced a new multi-year partnership.

It is claimed the Sports Decision Makers Summit will deliver on its promise to provide unmatched value through a unique combination of new and exclusive data and expert insight analysis.

There will be a series of these events in different global locations.

Next year, Miami will play host on May 6 and 7, while London will take its turn on July 9 and 10.

Registration for the Sports Decision Makers Summit is now open ©Sports Decision Makers Summit

The Sports Decision Makers Summit in Miami merges two previous events - the SportBusiness Summit, held last month, and the SPORTEL Summit, held in May.

The Summits will be invitation-only events with opportunities to attend and participate only for those at the "very heart of sports business".

Attendees will be senior executives from teams, leagues, federations, broadcasters and media companies, sponsor brands, agencies and investors.

Today’s announcement was attended by Laurent Puons, chief executive of SPORTEL and Monaco Media.

He was joined by Ben Speight, chief executive of SportBusiness Group.