Members of the FIFA Council will be presented with two options for an expanded Club World Cup as UEFA officials prepare to reignite their opposition to the proposals when the ruling body holds its latest meeting in Kigali tomorrow.

A new format for the Club World Cup is the leading item on the agenda at the meeting and is expected to divide the 36-strong Council.

According to reports, one option will see the tournament staged every four years in place of the flailing Confederations Cup, held the year before the World Cup.

Under the second proposal, the competition, which currently features seven teams from six of FIFA's confederations, would become an annual event in July or August.

UEFA are expected to be strongly opposed to the second plan divised by FIFA President Gianni Infantino as the European governing body are concerned a yearly Club World Cup would provide a direct challenge to the Champions League.

Infantino had put forward expanding the tournament to 24 teams earlier this year but the response he received forced FIFA to shelve the talks and the discussions were not included on the agenda for the Council meeting in Moscow on the eve of the World Cup.

A global Nations League mirroring similar formats recently introduced by UEFA and the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football is also in the pipeline.

It followed an investment offer FIFA received from an unknown consortium, who are willing to pay $25 billion (£19.4 billion/€21.9 billion) over a 12-year cycle starting in 2021.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spearheaded the plans ©Getty Images

The source of the money has never been officially confirmed by FIFA but it has been widely reported that Japan's Softbank is behind it.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund are also reportedly involved with the project, although FIFA have attempted to distance themselves from these suggestions amid the widespread outrage at the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul this month.

In documents seen by the BBC, FIFA state that they "would not enter into a joint venture for this purpose, whether directly or indirectly, with sovereign wealth funds of individual states".

The FIFA Council will determine the next steps at the meeting in Rwanda's capital, with the nine UEFA officials all likely to voice their opposition.

When the plans were initially revealed earlier this year, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin claimed they were "highly cynical and ruthless mercantilism".

Other items on the agenda at the meeting in Kigali include La Liga's plans to play a Spanish top-flight match in the United States in the near future.

The governance issues within the Football Associations in Uruguay, Ghana, Nigeria and Sierra Leone are also due to be discussed.