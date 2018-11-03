By Daniel Etchells at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex's Martial Arts Arena
IWF World Championships: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 14 hours ago: Day three of competition begins
- 13 hours ago: Georgia's Chkheidze registers six good lifts on way to topping men's 67kg Group B standings
- 12 hours ago: Anger over IWF's vote to allow ineligible athletes from host nation Turkmenistan to lift at World Championships
- 11 hours ago: Armenian weightlifting legend Vardanyan dies aged 62
- 11 hours ago: Escobar Guerrero prevails across the board in women's 55kg Group B
- 9 hours ago: Tanasan breaks world standard to claim women's 49kg snatch gold medal
- 8 hours ago: Double gold and two world standards for Pramongkhol in women's 49kg event
- 6 hours ago: Indonesia's Irawan claims men's 61kg snatch gold medal
- 5 hours ago: Triple gold for Irawan in men's 61kg event with two world standards to boot
- 4 hours ago: Turkmenistan's Dzhumabayeva upgraded to women's 45kg clean and jerk and total silver after IWF confirms overturning of no lift
- 4 hours ago: Thailand's Srisurat breaks world standard to secure women's 55kg gold medal
- 3 hours ago: Srisurat completes domination of women's 55kg event
- 3 hours ago: Day three of competition concludes
