Ornella Wahne became the first German to reach a final at the International Boxing Association Women’s World Championships after beating Jemyma Betrian of The Netherlands in the penultimate round of the featherweight category in New Delhi.

Wahne secured a unanimous points victory at the Indian capital's KD Jadhav Indoor Hall to move within only three rounds of the gold medal, seven years after winning the youth version of the competition in Turkish city Antalya.

Her opponent in the final will be India’s Sonia, who beat North Korea’s Jo Son Hwa 5-0 in the other semi-final.

In the middleweight division, The Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn remains on course for a first global crown after defeating surprise package Lauren Price of Wales in the last four.

The Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist and Baku 2015 European Games gold medallist prevailed on a 3-2 split decision in what will go down as one of the best bouts of the event.

She will now meet China’s Li Qian, a 5-0 winner over the United States’ Naomi Graham, to potentially win her first world gold medal after a bronze in Jeju in 2014 and a silver in Astana in 2016.

Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist Nouchka Fontijn is through to the middleweight final ©AIBA

As well as Li, China also had two other fighters, light welterweight Dou Dan and heavyweight Yang Xiaoli, reach their respective finals today.

Dou overcame India’s Simranjit Kaur 4-1 to set up a showdown with Ukraine’s Mariia Bova, who triumphed by the same scoreline over Turkey’s Sema Caliskan.

Yang, meanwhile, had a walkover win against the US's Danielle Perkins and will now do battle with Turkey’s Sennur Demir, a 5-0 victor at the expense of Russia’s Kristina Tkacheva, for top honours.

The other final line-up decided today came in the flyweight category, with Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova and North Korea’s Pang Chol Mi registering 5-0 wins over Japan’s Tsukimi Namiki and the US’s Virginia Fuchs respectively.

The finals in all 10 weight categories are scheduled for tomorrow.

A total of 13 nations will be going for gold medals.