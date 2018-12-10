A new FIFA taskforce exploring the possibility of revamping the Club World Cup and creating a global Nations League has held its first meeting in Paris.

The group, established following a meeting of FIFA’s ruling Council in October, has been tasked with considering “the technical and sporting elements” related to the creation of the competitions.

It is made up of representatives from all of football’s continental authorities and is chaired by FIFA deputy secretary general Zvonimir Boban.

For the proposed revamped Club World Cup, the taskforce is considering details including the tournament calendar, start date, format, number of teams, access list and slot allocations.

The group is also considering the possible impact of such a competition on confederation qualifiers, as well as a possible tournament calendar, start date and format, for the new global Nations League.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the draw for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in the French capital.

“The work of this taskforce is another important step in the consultation process to understand the landscape in which competitions like these would be implemented and what impact they would have,” Boban said.

“The taskforce should provide the FIFA Council with a complete breakdown of the sporting elements to be taken into consideration when making a decision on such an important matter for the future of football.”

The last FIFA Club World Cup was won by Real Madrid in 2017 ©Getty Images

The taskforce will prepare separate proposals for the two competitions and, if necessary, more than one each.

This will then be presented to the FIFA Council at its next meeting in Miami on March 15 next year.

The possibility of such new competitions being created was first raised by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, following an investment offer from an unnamed consortium earlier this year.

FIFA are keen to introduce the events as they could generate $25 billion (£18 billion/€20.5 billion) in revenue through broadcasting rights in Asia alone.

UEFA, including its President Aleksander Čeferin, has strongly opposed the idea and officials from European football's governing body threatened to walk out of the Council meeting in Kigali in October if the proposals were put to a vote.

Infantino, who had hoped the changes would be passed at the meeting, was then forced to postpone the overhaul and instead opted to create a taskforce to further explore the proposals.

Provisionally, the new Club World Cup would feature 24 teams and would take place in June or July every four years.

It would include 12 teams form Europe including the Champions League finalists and Europa League winners from the previous four seasons, plus four clubs from South America and two each from Africa, Asia and North America.

One club would also come from the host country with the last side from either South America or Oceania.

Should the Global Nations League be introduced, the format of which could mirror existing competitions run by UEFA and Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football, the Confederations Cup would be scrapped.