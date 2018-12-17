Triple Paralympic Games gold medallist Marie-Amélie Le Fur has been elected as the new President of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee (FPSC).

The 30-year-old from Vendôme was chosen as the replacement for compatriot Emmanuelle Assmann at the FPSC General Assembly in Paris.

Assmann, a former wheelchair fencer and winner of a Paralympic Games bronze medal in the team épée at Athens 2004, had been President since 2013.

She was re-elected in 2017 but decided to step down due to "professional reasons" in October.

Le Fur won the women's 100 metres T44 at London 2012 and added another two golds medal in the T44 400m and long jump at Rio 2016.

Overall, she has won a total of eight Paralympic Games medals, including four silver and a bronze.

Marie-Amélie Le Fur, the new President of the French Paralympic and Sports Committee, won the Paralympic Games gold medal in the women's 400 metres T44 at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Le Fur, whose left leg was amputated below the knee following a motor scooter accident in 2004, also became the first female Paralaympic athlete to long jump over six metres at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin in August.

Her new new role will take place alongside training for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

"I am very happy and honoured with the mission I am given and I wish to use my personal experience and my status as a high-level athlete," Le Fur said.

"Emmanuelle Assmann has, for five years, developed our movement.

"She has brought a modern and innovative vision while making FPSC a legitimate and respected key player within the sport movement."

"I am committed to perpetuating the dynamics infused by my predecessor; working more closely with our member federations as well as with the various actors of the French sports movement and the Ministry of Sports so as to enhance our teams and develop the leisure practice, everywhere and for all."