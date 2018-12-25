The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced two potential time windows for the 2022 Men's and Women's World Cups.

Action will take place either between July 1 and 17 in 2022 or between January 13 and 29 in 2023, it has been decided.

Both time-frames were agreed by the FIH Executive Board during this month's Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar in India, which was won by Belgium.

It means the bidding process to host either event has been re-opened until January 31 of next year.

The Netherlands won this year's Women's World Cup in London ©Getty Images

A final decision on hosts is scheduled to be made by the Executive Board on June 14 in 2019.

Site visits to potential host cities are planned for between February 1 and March 15.

The Hockey World Cups are the flagship FIH event and are held every four years.

