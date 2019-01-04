International Chess Federation (FIDE) President Arkady Dvorkovich has confirmed the appointment of four continental assistants.

Russia's former world chess champion Vladimir Kramnik has been chosen as the continental assistant in Europe.

Kramnik became the undisputed world champion in 2006, but lost his title one year later to India's Viswanathan Anand.

Anand has been appointed as the continental assistant in Asia.

Fidel Gonzalez and Tshepiso Lopang have been appointed as the continental assistants for the Americas and Africa respectively.

Gonzalez currently serves as the President of the Venezuela Chess Federation, while Lopang is the vice-president of the African Chess Confederation.

FIDE said the quartet's experience and knowledge will help to develop and promote chess around the world.

The continental assistants will also become councillors of the FIDE Planning and Development Commission.

Former world champion Viswanathan Anand will be the continental assistant for Asia ©FIDE

The Commission was recently created by Dvorkovich with the FIDE President hoping it will work to assist National Federations in chess development.

The appointments are the latest steps taken by Dvorkovich since his election in October, following a bitter campaign.

The Russian became the first new leader of the organisation since 1995 after replacing his compatriot Kirsan Ilyumzhinov.

Dvorkovich defeated Georgios Makropoulos of Greece, while British grandmaster Nigel Short withdrew before the vote.